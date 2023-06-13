307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Baumann and Senior Airman Mitchell Terrell, both assigned to the 307th Civile Engineer squadron build a retaining wall for a regional STEM center in Woodbine, Iowa, June 16. 2023. The building was a Dept. of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission for Ignite Pathways, an education nonprofit group. IRT missions help communities and nonprofits while providing essential training for U.S. military personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Location: WOODBINE, IA, US