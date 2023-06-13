U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Smith and Senior Airman Ryan Collier, both assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron work a retaining wall for a new regional STEM Center in Woodbine, Iowa, June 16, 2023. The effort was part of a Dept of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission. The new STEM center is a project of Ignite Pathways, an education non-profit group based in Woodbine. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 08:49
|Photo ID:
|7877759
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-YM635-1002
|Resolution:
|2182x1455
|Size:
|144.9 KB
|Location:
|WOODBINE, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future
