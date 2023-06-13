307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Smith and Senior Airman Ryan Collier, both assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron work a retaining wall for a new regional STEM Center in Woodbine, Iowa, June 16, 2023. The effort was part of a Dept of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission. The new STEM center is a project of Ignite Pathways, an education non-profit group based in Woodbine. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

