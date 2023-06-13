Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future [Image 1 of 5]

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future

    WOODBINE, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Smith and Senior Airmen Marcos Villatoro, both assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, discuss a plan of action while building a regional STEM Center at Woodbine, Iowa, June 16. 2023. The Airmen took part in a Dept. of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission designed to help local communities while providing training opportunities for U.S. military personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 08:49
    Location: WOODBINE, IA, US 
    IRT
    307th Bomb Wing
    307th CES

