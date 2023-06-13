U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Smith and Senior Airmen Marcos Villatoro, both assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, discuss a plan of action while building a regional STEM Center at Woodbine, Iowa, June 16. 2023. The Airmen took part in a Dept. of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission designed to help local communities while providing training opportunities for U.S. military personnel. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 7877756 VIRIN: 230614-F-YM635-1001 Resolution: 3634x2423 Size: 504.54 KB Location: WOODBINE, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.