VCSAF Allvin meets Hill AFB civic leaders

Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin greets Brian Garrett, deputy director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military affairs, before a meeting with civic leaders from communities near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 06.21.2023
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US