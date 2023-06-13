Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF Allvin meets Hill AFB civic leaders [Image 1 of 4]

    VCSAF Allvin meets Hill AFB civic leaders

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin greets Brian Garrett, deputy director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military affairs, before a meeting with civic leaders from communities near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., June 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

