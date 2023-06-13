39th Weapons System Security Group welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, Col. Michael Galucci, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, and Col. Joseph Ringer, prior 39th WSSG commander, stand at attention during a 39th WSSG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Powell charged Galucci with leading the 39th WSSG. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

