39th Weapons System Security Group welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Ringer, center, 39th Weapons System Security Group, speaks during a 39th WSSG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Ringer relinquished command to Col. Michael Galucci, incoming 39th WSSG commander. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

