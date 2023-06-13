Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Weapons System Security Group welcomes new commander

    39th Weapons System Security Group welcomes new commander

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit medal to Col. Joseph Ringer, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, during a 39th WSSG change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Powell charged Col. Michael Galucci, incoming 39th WSSG commander, with leading the 39th WSSG. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    This work, 39th Weapons System Security Group welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    TürkeyHADR

