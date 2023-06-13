A U.S. Soldier with U.S. Army Materiel Command attends an air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 22, 2023. Air Assault School is a 10-day course to train Soldiers air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling to be able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support their unit operations. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 06:58 Photo ID: 7877526 VIRIN: 230622-A-HE359-1110 Resolution: 7704x5136 Size: 27.32 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Assault Course at 7ATC [Image 13 of 13], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.