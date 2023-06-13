Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Course at 7ATC [Image 5 of 13]

    Air Assault Course at 7ATC

    GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Gabriel Pelagio with 173rd Airborne Brigade trains hook-up techniques during an air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 22, 2023. Air Assault School is a 10-day course to train Soldiers air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling to be able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support their unit operations. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

