Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hard Hat Award Winner 2023-Souda Bay [Image 2 of 3]

    Hard Hat Award Winner 2023-Souda Bay

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Andrew Taylor 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Nikolaos Kokonas, a construction engineer in the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Project Management and Engineering (PM&E) Branch at Public Works Department, Souda Bay, Greece, poses for an environmental photo June 7, 2023. Kokonas is the winner of the 2022 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineer category, which recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:59
    Photo ID: 7877389
    VIRIN: 230607-N-LV363-1001
    Resolution: 3023x4032
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hard Hat Award Winner 2023-Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Construction Engineer of the Year Award
    Hard Hat Award Winner 2023-Souda Bay
    Hard Hat Award Winners 2023-Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces the 2022 Hard Hat Award Winners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Souda Bay
    Nikoloas Kokonas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT