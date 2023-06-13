Hard Hat Award Winner 2023-Souda Bay

Nikolaos Kokonas, a construction engineer in the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Project Management and Engineering (PM&E) Branch at Public Works Department, Souda Bay, Greece, poses for an environmental photo June 7, 2023. Kokonas is the winner of the 2022 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineer category, which recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.)

