NAVFAC EURAFCENT Construction Engineer of the Year Award

Lt. Cmdr. Matt Riege, Public Works Officer, Souda Bay, Greece, presents Nikolaos Kokonas, a construction engineer at Public Works Department, Souda Bay, the Construction Engineer of the Year Plaque after winning the 2022 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineer category, June 13, 2023. The Hard Hat Awards program recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.)

