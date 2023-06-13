Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Construction Engineer of the Year Award [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Construction Engineer of the Year Award

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    06.13.2023

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Lt. Cmdr. Matt Riege, Public Works Officer, Souda Bay, Greece, presents Nikolaos Kokonas, a construction engineer at Public Works Department, Souda Bay, the Construction Engineer of the Year Plaque after winning the 2022 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineer category, June 13, 2023. The Hard Hat Awards program recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.)

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Souda Bay
    Hard Hat Awards

