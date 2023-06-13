USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

GUAM (June 21, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), demoor line from a pier in Guam, June 21. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

Date Taken: 06.20.2023