Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Thomas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    GUAM (June 21, 2023) – Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), navigate the ship as she gets underway during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:39
    Photo ID: 7877384
    VIRIN: 230621-N-FD567-1071
    Resolution: 2367x1691
    Size: 836.46 KB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023
    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023
    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023
    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023
    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023
    USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) GETS UNDERWAY DURING EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    7th Fleet
    LCS
    DESRON 7
    USS Manchester (LCS 14)
    Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT