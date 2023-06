USS SHILOH HOSTS EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 PRE-SAIL CONFERENCE

SANTA RITA, Guam, (June 20, 2023) – Cmdr. Collen Moore, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), boards the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023. Pacific Griffin a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas).

