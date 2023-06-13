SANTA RITA, Guam, (June 20, 2023) – Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 (right), presents a plaque to Singaporean Naval Officer Col. Daniel NG, commander of 1st Flotilla, during the Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 Pre-Sail Conference aboard Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Pacific Griffin is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7877345 VIRIN: 230620-N-FD567-1126 Resolution: 3254x2324 Size: 738.72 KB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS SHILOH (CG 67) HOLDS EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 PRE-SAIL CONFERENCE [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.