    USS SHILOH (CG 67) HOLDS EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 PRE-SAIL CONFERENCE [Image 3 of 5]

    USS SHILOH (CG 67) HOLDS EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 PRE-SAIL CONFERENCE

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Thomas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SANTA RITA, Guam, (June 20, 2023) – Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 (right), receives a plaque from Singaporean Naval Officer Col. Daniel NG, commander of 1st Flotilla, during the Pacific Griffin 2023 Pre-Sail Conference aboard Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Pacific Griffin is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:15
    Photo ID: 7877344
    VIRIN: 230620-N-FD567-1130
    Resolution: 3279x2342
    Size: 757.81 KB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS SHILOH (CG 67) HOLDS EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 PRE-SAIL CONFERENCE [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS Shiloh (CG 67)
    LCS
    DESRON 7
    Exercise Pacific Griffin 23
    USS Manchester (LCS14)
    USS Shiloh (CG 76)

