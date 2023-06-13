SANTA RITA, Guam, (June 20, 2023) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 plan with Sailors from the Republic of Singapore Navy 1st Flotilla during the Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 Pre-Sail Conference aboard Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Pacific Griffin is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7877343 VIRIN: 230620-N-FD567-1159 Resolution: 4851x3465 Size: 913.42 KB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS SHILOH HOSTS EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 PRE-SAIL CONFERENCE [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.