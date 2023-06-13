Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm [Image 6 of 7]

    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Stanley James 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the outbound U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, center, hugs Jang Seon Jung, the mayor of Pyeongtaek, during a farewell luncheon at the Morning Calm Conference Center on June 23, 2023. Graves served as the garrison commander from June 15, 2021 to July 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 03:44
    Photo ID: 7877309
    VIRIN: 230623-A-IM154-1365
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 18.75 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm [Image 7 of 7], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm
    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm
    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm
    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm
    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm
    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm
    Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    PCS
    Goodbye
    Change of Command
    Outbound
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT