Humphreys Prepares to Bid Farewell to Graves at the Morning Calm

U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the outbound U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, left, receives a plaque of honorary citizenship and flowers from Jang Seon Jung, the mayor of Pyeongtaek, during a farewell luncheon at the Morning Calm Conference Center on June 23, 2023. Graves served as the garrison commander from June 15, 2021 to July 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

