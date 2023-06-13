USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) HOLDS EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023 OPERATIONAL MEETING

SANTA RITA, Guam, (June 18, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Christina Danai, operations officer aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14), discusses operations during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

