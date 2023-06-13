Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), 22 June

230622-N-CD453-1148 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cartise Jones, from Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kyrese Robinson, from Sacramento, California, discuss the flight quarters’ schedule prior to flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

