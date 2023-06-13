Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), 22 June

230622-N-CD453-1063 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jenna Osborn, from Suffolk, Virginia, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Dakota Hawes, from McKinney, Texas, chalk and chain an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five-One (HSM-51) prior to flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

