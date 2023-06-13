230622-N-CD453-1133 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 22, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jorge Ortiz, from Victorville, California, conducts pre-flight maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five-One (HSM-51) prior to flight operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 01:53
|Photo ID:
|7877249
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-CD453-1133
|Resolution:
|5838x3892
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), 22 June [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
