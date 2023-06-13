Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight [Image 3 of 5]

    VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight

    RAAF BASE WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael O’Brien, the Commanding Officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, greets the Commanding Officer of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) No.3 Squadron, Wing Commander Adrian Kiely, at RAAF Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia after a trans-Pacific flight. The arrival of VMFA-314 at RAAF Base Williamtown marks the beginning of a series of unit-level and bilateral training events designed to enhance U.S.-Australian relationships and further develop and sustain capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. O’Brien is a Philidelphia native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 7877172
    VIRIN: 230622-M-ww783-2159
    Location: RAAF BASE WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU
    This work, VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    U.S. Marine Corps
    RAAF
    ADF
    VMFA-314

