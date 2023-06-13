VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael O’Brien, the Commanding Officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, greets the Commanding Officer of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) No.3 Squadron, Wing Commander Adrian Kiely, at RAAF Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia after a trans-Pacific flight. The arrival of VMFA-314 at RAAF Base Williamtown marks the beginning of a series of unit-level and bilateral training events designed to enhance U.S.-Australian relationships and further develop and sustain capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. O’Brien is a Philidelphia native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

Date Taken: 06.22.2023
Location: RAAF BASE WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU