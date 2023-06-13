U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael O’Brien, the Commanding Officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, parks a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia. The arrival of VMFA-314 at RAAF Base Williamtown marks the beginning of a series of unit-level and bilateral training events designed to enhance U.S.-Australian relationships and further develop and sustain capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. O’Brien is a Philidelphia native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 00:22
|Photo ID:
|7877171
|VIRIN:
|230622-M-ww783-2005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|775.03 KB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE WILLIAMTOWN, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
