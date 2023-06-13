VMFA-314 Arrives in Australia after a Trans-Pacific flight

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael O’Brien, the Commanding Officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, parks a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia. The arrival of VMFA-314 at RAAF Base Williamtown marks the beginning of a series of unit-level and bilateral training events designed to enhance U.S.-Australian relationships and further develop and sustain capabilities in the Indo-Pacific Region. O’Brien is a Philidelphia native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham)

Date Taken: 06.22.2023