    Okinawa Leadership Workshop 2023 [Image 2 of 7]

    Okinawa Leadership Workshop 2023

    ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    ITOMAN, Japan (June 22, 2023) NavyCounselor 1st Class Tihtina Habtemariam, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, participates in a candle lighting at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2023. The candle lighting was held on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring those who died during the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. Peace Memorial Park is built on Mabuni Hill, the location of the end of the battle and the current site of memorial walls naming the more than 200,000 dead from all involved nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 7877045
    VIRIN: 230622-N-PQ586-1036
    Resolution: 6640x4427
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Leadership Workshop 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KADENA
    OKINAWA
    LEADERSHIP
    SAILORS
    USNAVY

