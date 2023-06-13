Staff Sgt. Pamela Hernandez, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, shares their journey in using pronouns since their approval through the Tongue and Quill in 2021 during Pride Month at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 21:30
|Photo ID:
|7876982
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-UH796-1021
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Do Tell: Representation matters, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Do Tell: Representation matters
