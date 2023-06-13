Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do Tell: Representation matters

    Do Tell: Representation matters

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Pamela Hernandez, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, shares their journey in using pronouns since their approval through the Tongue and Quill in 2021 during Pride Month at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023.

    

