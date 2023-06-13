Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-6 Gunnery [Image 7 of 16]

    1-6 Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Heavy Attack Reconnaissance Squadron 6TH Cavalry Regiment performed a six week long Gunnery to train and prepare soldiers to be able to perform their duties in diverse environments. (U.S. Photo by Army SPC Valesia Gaines)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 19:07
    Photo ID: 7876759
    VIRIN: 230519-A-CC161-1007
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1008.31 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-6 Gunnery [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gunnery
    1-6
    Mechanics
    Aviators
    The Fighting Sixth

