1-6 Gunnery

The 1st Heavy Attack Reconnaissance Squadron 6TH Cavalry Regiment performed a six week long Gunnery to train and prepare soldiers to be able to perform their duties in diverse environments. (U.S. Photo by Army SPC Valesia Gaines)
