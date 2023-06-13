Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Townsend Takes Command of 354th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Townsend Takes Command of 354th Fighter Wing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, during the wing’s change of command ceremony, June 22, 2023, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Townsend, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, most recently served as the Vice Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 18:25
    Photo ID: 7876735
    VIRIN: 230622-F-KE770-1352
    Resolution: 3936x2619
    Size: 673.81 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Townsend Takes Command of 354th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ricardo Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Townsend Takes Command of 354th Fighter Wing
    Townsend Takes Command of 354th Fighter Wing
    Townsend Takes Command of 354th Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Townsend Takes Command of 354th Fighter Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    CoC
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT