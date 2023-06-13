Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FC23 Amphibious Assault event [Image 7 of 13]

    FC23 Amphibious Assault event

    LAS CALDERAS, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Guatemalan special operations team rucks during the amphibious assault event of Fuerzas Comando 23 at Las Calderas Naval Base, Dominican Republic, June 21, 2023. Twenty-two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a special operations force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the “best special operations force in the Americas” between June 12-22 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the southern hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 7876627
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-KB014-1536
    Resolution: 3918x2612
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: LAS CALDERAS, DO 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FC23 Amphibious Assault event [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations Forces
    SOCSOUTH
    Special Forces
    Fuerzas Comando
    FC23

