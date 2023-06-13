FC23 Amphibious Assault event

A Guatemalan special operations team rucks during the amphibious assault event of Fuerzas Comando 23 at Las Calderas Naval Base, Dominican Republic, June 21, 2023. Twenty-two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a special operations force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the “best special operations force in the Americas” between June 12-22 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the southern hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera)

