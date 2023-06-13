Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd FW Change of Command

    33rd FW Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, outgoing commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing, surrenders the 33rd FW guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of 19th Air Force, Joint-Base San Antonio-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2023. As the ceremony’s presiding officer, Quinn presented Arthaud with the Legion of Merit and transferred command of the 33rd FW to U.S. Air Force Col. David Skalicky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 17:13
    Photo ID: 7876617
    VIRIN: 230622-F-MX664-1365
    Resolution: 4325x2878
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FW Change of Command, by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomad Lightning; 33rd FW; Eglin AFB; ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT