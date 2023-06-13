33rd FW Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, outgoing commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing, surrenders the 33rd FW guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, commander of 19th Air Force, Joint-Base San Antonio-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2023. As the ceremony’s presiding officer, Quinn presented Arthaud with the Legion of Merit and transferred command of the 33rd FW to U.S. Air Force Col. David Skalicky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

