10th Mountain Division Holds Leadership Professional Development

10th Mountain Division leaders attend a professional development seminar led by McKay Jenkins, an author and professor at the University of Delaware, June 22, 2023, on Fort Drum, N.Y. Jenkins spoke about the division’s rich history and its involvement in major events during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

