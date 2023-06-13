Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Holds Leadership Professional Development [Image 2 of 6]

    10th Mountain Division Holds Leadership Professional Development

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division leaders attend a professional development seminar led by McKay Jenkins, an author and professor at the University of Delaware, June 22, 2023, on Fort Drum, N.Y. Jenkins spoke about the division’s rich history and its involvement in major events during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 17:08
    Photo ID: 7876603
    VIRIN: 230622-A-UF517-1909
    Resolution: 5703x4480
    Size: 17.68 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, 10th Mountain Division Holds Leadership Professional Development [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Mountainfest

