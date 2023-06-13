Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 22, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7876360
|VIRIN:
|230622-D-PM193-1096
|Resolution:
|7329x4886
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary Conducts Press Briefing [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT