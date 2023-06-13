Senior Airman Dyllan Hipol - 6th Force Support Squadron

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dyllan Hipol, a services Airman assigned to the 6th Force Support Squadron, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2023. Airmen working in services are responsible for operating and managing dining facilities, fitness programs, lodging, mortuary affairs and managing force support readiness programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

