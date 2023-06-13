Jeffrey “Jeff” Howell, who is an operations chief at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia, has been named a Dellamonica Award winner by the Army Materiel Command.
RFAAP's Howell receives Dellamonica Award
