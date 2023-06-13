Jeffrey “Jeff” Howell, who is an operations chief at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia, has been named a Dellamonica Award winner by the Army Materiel Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:20 Photo ID: 7876192 VIRIN: 230622-A-A0796-1001 Resolution: 2624x3936 Size: 1.48 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RFAAP’s Howell receives Dellamonica Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.