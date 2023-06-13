Pearl Pride Employee Resource Group logo. Pearl Pride is an ERG focused on LGBTQ+ employees and advocates for LGBTQ+ employees’ rights, provides resources, and advises command on recruitment and retention of LGBTQ+ employees to create a community of inclusion, allyship, and respect. Membership is open to all shipyard employees interested in supporting this goal, regardless of gender, orientation, or military/civilian status.
