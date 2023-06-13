Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pearl Pride

    Pearl Pride

    PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Pride Employee Resource Group logo. Pearl Pride is an ERG focused on LGBTQ+ employees and advocates for LGBTQ+ employees’ rights, provides resources, and advises command on recruitment and retention of LGBTQ+ employees to create a community of inclusion, allyship, and respect. Membership is open to all shipyard employees interested in supporting this goal, regardless of gender, orientation, or military/civilian status.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7876183
    VIRIN: 230601-N-RC341-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Pride, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    What is Pride?

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gay
    Lesbian
    LGBTQ
    Pearl Pride
    Employee Resource Group
    Gay Pride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT