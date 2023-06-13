Rising high school seniors experience Military Day during second session of SLE

The West Point Summer Leaders Experience II continued June 15 with Military Day for approximately 500 rising high school seniors. SLE is a weeklong program that immerses potential cadet candidates into the academic, military, physical training and social life of West Point cadets.



During Military Day, the high school students experience many aspects of the military to include throwing grenades and the physical training aspects by taking on various obstacles at the Anzio Obstacle Course. They were led by their cadet squad leaders and the high student squads worked as a team to conquer each obstacle they faced.



SLE provides many activities and experiences that will challenge the students mentally and physically as well as give them unprecedented insight into whether or not the U.S. Military Academy is a good fit for them.



West Point cadets served as platoon and squad leaders for all aspects of the weeklong program.



The program has two sessions in June and accepts more than 1,000 students total.



(Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV)

