    USD(R&E) attends Manufacturing Technology Program demonstration [Image 2 of 6]

    USD(R&amp;E) attends Manufacturing Technology Program demonstration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu attends a technology demonstration hosted by the Manufacturing Technology Program at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 21, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7875304
    VIRIN: 230621-D-KY598-1063
    Resolution: 5566x3703
    Size: 13.3 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USD(R&E) attends Manufacturing Technology Program demonstration [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    demonstration
    Pentagon
    technology
    Manufacturing Technology Program
    Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

