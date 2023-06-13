Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt joins GRFSCG [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Roosevelt joins GRFSCG

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.15.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) Ensign Brooke Konstanczer conns the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) while alongside USNS Leroy Grumman for refueling during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Operations, June 19, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ernan Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:40
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

