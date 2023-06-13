MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) Ensign Brooke Konstanczer conns the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) while alongside USNS Leroy Grumman for refueling during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Operations, June 19, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ernan Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:40 Photo ID: 7875300 VIRIN: 230615-N-NO778-1018 Resolution: 4102x2766 Size: 1.09 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt joins GRFSCG [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.