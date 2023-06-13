USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) Italian frigate Alpino (F 594) pulls away from the USNS Leroy Grumman following alongside refueling, as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) prepares to come alongside during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Operations, June 19, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ernan Lopez)

