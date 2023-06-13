PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2023) A Republic of Singapore Navy aircrew member exits a Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 in the Philippine Sea, June 21. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:33 Photo ID: 7875283 VIRIN: 230621-N-FO714-2096 Resolution: 5136x3265 Size: 693.35 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Participates in Pacific Griffin 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.