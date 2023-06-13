Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh Participates in Pacific Griffin 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Shiloh Participates in Pacific Griffin 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2023) A Republic of Singapore Navy aircrew member exits a Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 in the Philippine Sea, June 21. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:33
    Photo ID: 7875283
    VIRIN: 230621-N-FO714-2096
    Resolution: 5136x3265
    Size: 693.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

