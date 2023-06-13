Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Summer Hire Program at Hohenfels [Image 2 of 2]

    USAREUR-AF Summer Hire Program at Hohenfels

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. John Ambelang 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Kyara, Gonzalez (left) and Jazlyn Campbell (right), part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Summer Hire Program, paint an unoccupied barracks room as a part barracks renovation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany on June 22, 2023.

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Summer Hire Program provides summer work opportunities for individuals over 16 years of age from June 20 to July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Ambelang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:47
    Photo ID: 7875279
    VIRIN: 230622-A-KK201-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Summer Hire Program at Hohenfels [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR-AF Summer Hire Program at Hohenfels
    USAREUR-AF Summer Hire Program at Hohenfels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    USAG Bavaria
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Summer Hires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT