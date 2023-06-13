USS Roosevelt joins GRFCSG

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 15, 2023) BMSR Andre Casiano Beabraut removes chocks and chains from an MH-60 Sierra helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 9 on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Operations, June 18, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Maryrose Stone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:40 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA