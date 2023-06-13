Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shawn Watson, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability journeyman, applies a tourniquet on a casualty during an Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 21, 2023. Airmen performed Tactical Combat Casualty Care on casualties in a simulated chemically contaminated environment, maintaining readiness by showcasing necessary responsive care tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 7875264
    VIRIN: 230621-F-CG720-1241
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    CBRN
    TCCC
    USAF
    Readiness
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT