Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shawn Watson, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability journeyman, applies a tourniquet on a casualty during an Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 21, 2023. Airmen performed Tactical Combat Casualty Care on casualties in a simulated chemically contaminated environment, maintaining readiness by showcasing necessary responsive care tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

