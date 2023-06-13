U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shawn Watson, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability journeyman, applies a tourniquet on a casualty during an Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 21, 2023. Airmen performed Tactical Combat Casualty Care on casualties in a simulated chemically contaminated environment, maintaining readiness by showcasing necessary responsive care tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7875264
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-CG720-1241
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT