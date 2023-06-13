Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Troy Umstead, 48th Security Forces Squadron resource advisor, assigns roles during an Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 21, 2023. The IPSE plays a vital role in ensuring Liberty Wing Airmen are ready to protect personnel, assets and national security by mitigating the risks posed by chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats and enabling effective response and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

