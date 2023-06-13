U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Troy Umstead, 48th Security Forces Squadron resource advisor, communicates the exercise status via radio during an Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 21, 2023. The IPSE plays a vital role in ensuring Liberty Wing Airmen are ready to protect personnel, assets and national security by mitigating the risks posed by chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats and enabling effective response and recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:16 Photo ID: 7875261 VIRIN: 230621-F-CG720-1169 Resolution: 3332x2217 Size: 1.02 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.