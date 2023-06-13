Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sudish Sarkar, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support section chief, briefs 48th Security Forces Airmen during an Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 21, 2023. The exercise enhanced wing readiness by simulating a chemical attack resulting in strengthened responsive skills, fostering and maintaining multi-capable combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

