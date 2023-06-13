Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sudish Sarkar, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support section chief, briefs 48th Security Forces Airmen during an Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 21, 2023. The exercise enhanced wing readiness by simulating a chemical attack resulting in strengthened responsive skills, fostering and maintaining multi-capable combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 7875260
    VIRIN: 230621-F-CG720-1167
    Resolution: 5474x3642
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise
    Liberty Wing conducts a two-day Individual Proficiency Standards Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    CBRN
    TCCC
    USAF
    Readiness
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT